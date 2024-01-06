Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,792 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,667. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $102.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

