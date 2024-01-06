Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Cummins by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

Cummins stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.16. 590,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.