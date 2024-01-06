Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. 30,030,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,629,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

