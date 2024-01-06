Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $782.83. The company had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $738.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

