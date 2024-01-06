Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,237 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

