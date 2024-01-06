Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 657 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.06. 2,170,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

