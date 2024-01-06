Piper Sandler Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $48.25

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYX. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE AYX opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,168,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,878,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

