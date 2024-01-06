Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $630.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $610.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $585.57.

HUBS opened at $538.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $267.99 and a 12 month high of $593.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.47 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

