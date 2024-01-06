Piper Sandler Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.28.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

