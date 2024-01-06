Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 159,200 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 6.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.49% of Kinross Gold worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after buying an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,194,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,506,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

