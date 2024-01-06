Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 4,900 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Himax Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.46% of Himax Technologies worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 470,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

