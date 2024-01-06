Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.73 Per Share

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
PHP opened at GBX 101.90 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,095.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.33. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.43.
About Primary Health Properties
