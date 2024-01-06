Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 179.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $157,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

