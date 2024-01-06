Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.44 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

