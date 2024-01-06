Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

