PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PRG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. PROG has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 195.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PROG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 15.2% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,554,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 205,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

