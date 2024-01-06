Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston Sells 12,368 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Progyny Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
