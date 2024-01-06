Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston Sells 12,368 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 90.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 84.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 13.4% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after buying an additional 139,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

