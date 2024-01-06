Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

