Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $64,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

