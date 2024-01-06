ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 45,992.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941,926 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 5.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 556,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 680.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,561,000.

Shares of PSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,569,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,206,752. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

