ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Reduced by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up about 3.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned 1.02% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 364,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 103,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $21.91 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

