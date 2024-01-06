ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 2,145,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,807,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

