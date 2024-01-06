Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTGX. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 37.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 843,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

