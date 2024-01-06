Providence First Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. 3,038,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

