Providence First Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,832,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,456,948. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

