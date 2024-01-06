Providence First Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Providence First Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

