Providence First Trust Co Has $1.87 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.65.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.42. 2,344,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.22. The company has a market cap of $393.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

