Providence First Trust Co Invests $1.27 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.