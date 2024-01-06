Providence First Trust Co Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Adobe stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.60. 1,917,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day moving average of $547.81.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

