Providence First Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.