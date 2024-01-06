Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,078 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

