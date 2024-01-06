Providence First Trust Co Sells 180 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,682,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,963. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

