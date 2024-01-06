Providence First Trust Co Sells 653 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises about 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,042. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

