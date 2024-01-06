Providence First Trust Co Sells 7,839 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.49. 8,937,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,973. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

