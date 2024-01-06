Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

