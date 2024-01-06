Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.40

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $17.72. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 466,811 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

