Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Raymond James increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

