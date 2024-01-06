PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Announces Dividend of $0.46

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4643 per share on Monday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $12.55.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.