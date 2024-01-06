PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Announces Dividend of $0.46

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4643 per share on Monday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
