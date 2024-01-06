PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Announces Dividend of $0.46

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4643 per share on Monday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

