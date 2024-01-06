PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF) Stock Price Up 1%

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile
PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores.
