Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $476,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $48,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $298.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

