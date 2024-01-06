PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $101.48 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

