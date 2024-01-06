Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 41,396 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

