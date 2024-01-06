Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.51

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and traded as high as $40.75. Q2 shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 794,457 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,302. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Q2 by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Q2 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

