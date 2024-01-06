QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.58.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

