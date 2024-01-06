QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 6,618,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.