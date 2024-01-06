Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.35

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.35 and traded as high as $31.03. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 250,091 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $996.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

