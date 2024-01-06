Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PWR opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

