Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Up 1%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 16,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In related news, Director William Frederick Morris bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,860.00. Insiders acquired 49,500 shares of company stock worth $80,409 over the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

