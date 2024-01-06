QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Position Reduced by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,350 shares during the quarter. QuickLogic makes up approximately 2.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on QUIK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Insider Transactions at QuickLogic
In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $186,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $186,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of QUIK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 237,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,095. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
QuickLogic Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
